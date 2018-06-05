Iconic Accessories Designer Kate Spade Has Passed Away

Kate Spade, the 55-year-old designer behind the beloved eponymous label, was found dead this morning in her Park Avenue apartment in New York City. Police believe Spade died by suicide.

Born Katherine Brosnahan in Kansas City, Missouri, Spade began her career at now-shuttered Mademoiselle magazine. She rose through the ranks to become senior fashion editor and head of the pub’s accessories department, eventually leaving to start her own line of women’s bags after noticing a gap in the market for accessories that were as pretty as they were practical.

By this time married to Andy Spade, she co-founded Kate Spade the label in 1993. Although it initially focused on just handbags, the brand quickly expanded to clothing and home goods, all with Spade’s signature colour and quirk. The company opened its first boutique in 1996 and by 1999 had become so successful that

the Neiman Marcus Group acquired a 56% stake. Neiman Marcus later purchased the remaining 44%, then sold the company to Liz Claiborne Inc. Most recently, Kate Spade was sold to the Coach group for $2.4 billion in 2016. By this time, however, Spade herself had exited the company to pursue other ventures, including a new accessories label, Frances Valentine, which launched in 2016.

In addition to her husband, Spade leaves behind a 13-year old-daughter named Frances.

Via a spokesperson, the brand Kate Spade has released a statement that says, in part: “Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time.”

As news of her passing hit the fashion world, tributes to the designer began pouring in.

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

totally shocked to hear about Kate Spade. She was an inspiration to me and to millions of @HowIBuiltThis listeners. Thank you for everything you did for American fashion and entrepreneurship. One of my favorite interviews ever: https://t.co/oSkGCQw3rW — Guy Raz (@guyraz) June 5, 2018

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

Grieving for the family of Kate Spade, breakthrough designer and woman of style and substance. Pls write down this number and use it if you or someone you love is in danger. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255). — Cindi Leive (@cindi_leive) June 5, 2018

Rest in peace, Kate Spade.

If you are in crisis, please reach out to Canada’s National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-833-456-4566, 24 hours a day.