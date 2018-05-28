Kate Middleton’s Zara Dress Is Sold Out But Here Are 10 Chic Dupes

Her pale blue off-the-shoulder number is so good for summer!

0

Royals, they’re just like us. Well, not actually, but when they wear something super affordable it makes them seem the slightest bit more relatable. Case in point: Kate Middleton wearing Superga sneakers or, more recently, a Zara dress that you probably spotted on the racks during your last visit.

Just this past weekend, while attending the Houghton horse trials with her adorbs children, Kate was spotted wearing a summery embroidered off-the-shoulder dress. While the paps weren’t there to catch a full-length shot of this look, the Twitterverse quickly found pics of her wearing the ensemble and identified the dress as being from Zara.

The bad news: the $80 dress is flying off the shelves. The good news: there are several other brands who make dresses similar to the one the Duchess wore and we’ve rounded them up below.

Rebecca Minkoff Goldie Off-the-Shoulder Shift Dress, $160, nordstrom.com

