Everyday Princess: Outfit Inspo From Kate Middleton’s Lowkey Looks

As Kate Middleton and Prince William embark on their Canadian tour, we’re taking a look at some of the Duchess’ most iconic understated-chic outfits—plus how to get her laidback luxe look!

1

1 of 20

Previous
Next
(Photo: RexShutterstock)

Casually tailored on a visit to Cornwall

Kate adds a youthful playfulness to the classic tailored jacket and pants combo with a printed trouser and metallic clutch.

Previous
Next

Related:
Royal Tour Wardrobe Predictions From the What Kate Wore Blogger
8 Totally Acceptable Ways to Dress Like a Princess IRL
From Hello! Canada: A Royal Tour Explainer

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

One comment on “Everyday Princess: Outfit Inspo From Kate Middleton’s Lowkey Looks

  1. she look amazing! thank you for sharing!

    clipart

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources