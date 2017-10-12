Kate Middleton Pregnancy Style: Shop Every Single Flawless Look For Less

Ever since Kensington Palace broke the news that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expanding their family, we’ve been sitting on the edge of our seats waiting to see the Duchess of Cambridge make her first appearance. Well, the wait is finally over. We breathed a sigh of relief at the stunning sight of Kate looking flawless as ever in a new Temperley London dress (and pregnancy glow!) at the Buckingham Palace World Mental Health Day reception on October 10.

As much as we’re obsessed with every Kate appearance, we’re especially psyched to see another round of on-point maternity looks. With two pregnancies under her belt, we have a feeling she’s going to look as effortless as always, working in some recycled looks (how can we ever forget her polka dot Topshop maternity dress or that hot pink Mulberry coat?). But tbh, we also can’t wait to see what new looks she’ll be breaking out this time around.

For all the mother-to-be’s out there and Kate Middleton die-hard fans (a.k.a. us!) alike, we’re keeping tabs on every single maternity look the future queen of England wears. You know, so you can cop her look. But hurry—knowing that whatever Kate touches turns to gold, her looks are selling out fast. You don’t call it the “Kate Effect” for nothing.

(Photo: Getty Images)

