10 NYFW Runway Looks We’d Love to See Kate Middleton Wear

These New York Fashion Week fall 2017 fashions are fit for a royal

Over the past couple of months, the Duchess of Cambridge has debuted a variety of new additions from her enviable wardrobe. And while the mother of two is still the queen of recycled fashion, Kate knows a good closet refresh every now and then is a must for even the thriftiest style icons.

As we watched fall 2017 designs by Prabal Gurung, Michael Kors and duchess-approved Jenny Packham flutter down the runway at NYFW, it had us dreaming up sartorial selections that we think would elevate Kate’s style game to a whole new level.

Scroll through for 10 looks that are just waiting for their royal moment.

<b>Marchesa</b>
