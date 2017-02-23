The Duchess of Cambridge is our favourite relatable style icon, mixing high and low and recycling her most beloved pieces time and again. That said, she has a few more resources and fancy events to attend than your average human, and we love it when she wears fresh-off-the-runway frocks. Take the bespoke Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the BAFTAs last weekend. Girl knows how to stand out in a crowd of Hollywood’s elite.

As the last few designers showed at London Fashion Week yesterday, we couldn’t help but think Kate’s next gown or day dress (or even trousers) were among them. Scroll through for 10 looks we bet are on Kate’s wish list.

(Photo: ImaxTree) Antonio Berardi Kate often turns to skinny jeans for daytime outings, but rarely chooses pants for more formal events. These pleated, high-waist trousers could be the perfect balance of form and function for her, and the embellished sleeves on the turtleneck add a little glamour. In case she needs any convincing: Berardi’s fall collection was inspired by two British icons—Queen Elizabeth I and Shakespeare.

