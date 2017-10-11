Kate Middleton’s Go-to Fashion Designers Create Collections Fit for a Queen (or Duchess)

A parade of regal collections at London Fashion Week showed there’s no shortage of affection for the Royal Family.

Canadian-born designer Erdem Moralioglu presented a collection inspired by Queen Elizabeth II (everyone who attended the show even received an archival image from a 1958 royal command performance). Featuring elbow-length gloves, prim tailoring and gold or pearl embellishments, the ’50s-inspired collection epitomized modern royal style with a nod to British heritage–and set the stage for the rest of the week. Many of the Duchess of Cambridge’s other go-to designers drew their inspiration from Kate, creating a modern view of femininity that was both refined and refreshing. Emilia Wickstead, Temperley London and Burberry–all labels that Kate loves–presented collections ideal for a royal occasion.

Here, we round up the season’s best and most stylish pieces that we’re sure will earn the duchess’s seal of approval.

(Photos: ImaxTree, Getty Images) Erdem He’s one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite designers, so it was only a matter of time before Erdem chose the Queen herself as his muse! Harking back to the monarch’s 1950s-era fashions for his Spring/Summer 2018 collection, the Canadian-born designer tapped into young Elizabeth’s love of music and dancing. Erdem turned to Caroline de Guitaut, senior curator of decorative arts of the Royal Collection, to help him research the period. The result? A stately twist on the Jazz Age complete with flourishes like bows on brocade gowns and asymmetrical necklines. Knowing how much Kate loves Erdem’s demure silhouettes and feminine prints, we predict she’ll step out in these whimsical designs next year—pregnancy permitting!

3. Emilia Wickstead A go-to designer for young British royals, Emilia Wickstead turned back the clock to the Harlem Renaissance movement of the 1920s, imagining jazz singers performing at the Cotton Club. The designer’s relaxed clothing created an ease of movement that the Duchess of Cambridge, who’s expecting her third child in the spring, will undoubtedly gravitate toward. Standout pieces include a draped cowl neck gown (ideal for formal affairs like gala dinners), along with daytime-friendly pieces like sophisticated pastel pink coatdresses. Kate, who most recently wore a lilac A-line dress by the designer during a royal visit to Germany, would look lovely in the dusty pastel palette of Emilia’s new collection.

5. Anya Hindmarch Known as the queen of handbags, Anya Hindmarch gave jackets the royal treatment this season. Keeping her signature streamlined and boxy silhouette, she opted for whimsical prints in pastel shades and added some flair with tied sleeves and an embellished collar. Of course, there were also handbags incorporating her signature quirks, such as a cream-coloured clutch with feather and floral details (left). In the past, Kate has been spotted toting statement bags from the designer—so if a dress coat doesn’t take her fancy, an interesting clutch likely will.

6. Burberry British heritage brand Burberry presented a mixture of structured pieces and street-savvy numbers that chief creative officer Christopher Bailey called “a little less polished.” When it came to coats, Burberry delivered in spades with new interpretations of the brand’s classic trench coat in the iconic checkered print and graphic colour blocking. Given Kate’s penchant for outerwear, she’ll most likely be reaching for these statement toppers come spring.

7. Temperley London The ultimate dressmaker, Temperley London dedicated the first half of its show to breezy frocks and tropical prints that looked like they belonged on a sunny vacation somewhere in the Maldives. The second half consisted of show-stopping eveningwear, making good use of flashy sequins and embellishments that were high on glitz and shine. If Kate’s previous Temperley choices (such as the emerald-green lace gown she wore to the National Portrait Gallery gala in March) are any indication, the breadth of this collection means the duchess will have a go-to dress for every occasion! Next

