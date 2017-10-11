Kate Middleton’s Go-to Fashion Designers Create Collections Fit for a Queen (or Duchess)

A parade of regal collections at London Fashion Week showed there’s no shortage of affection for the Royal Family.
Canadian-born designer Erdem Moralioglu presented a collection inspired by Queen Elizabeth II (everyone who attended the show even received an archival image from a 1958 royal command performance). Featuring elbow-length gloves, prim tailoring and gold or pearl embellishments, the ’50s-inspired collection epitomized modern royal style with a nod to British heritage–and set the stage for the rest of the week. Many of the Duchess of Cambridge’s other go-to designers drew their inspiration from Kate, creating a modern view of femininity that was both refined and refreshing. Emilia Wickstead, Temperley London and Burberry–all labels that Kate loves–presented collections ideal for a royal occasion.
Here, we round up the season’s best and most stylish pieces that we’re sure will earn the duchess’s seal of approval.
1 of 7
Erdem
He’s one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite designers, so it was only a matter of time before Erdem chose the Queen herself as his muse! Harking back to the monarch’s 1950s-era fashions for his Spring/Summer 2018 collection, the Canadian-born designer tapped into young Elizabeth’s love of music and dancing. Erdem turned to Caroline de Guitaut, senior curator of decorative arts of the Royal Collection, to help him research the period. The result? A stately twist on the Jazz Age complete with flourishes like bows on brocade gowns and asymmetrical necklines. Knowing how much Kate loves Erdem’s demure silhouettes and feminine prints, we predict she’ll step out in these whimsical designs next year—pregnancy permitting!
More:
Kate Middleton Is Pregs! The Cambridges Are About to Become a Party of Five
Fashion Month Just Wrapped But You Can Shop These SS18 Trends Right Now
14 Dupes For Kate Middleton’s Red Dress
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.