Rapper-turned-designer Kanye West has debuted his fifth Yeezy collection at New York Fashion Week, and after last season’s wee disaster of fainting models, nightmare coach rides and an hour-long delay, ALL eyes were on Yeezy to redeem himself as a Serious Designer. Surely it’s only onward and upward from there? Well, let’s find out how it all went…

A Hijab-wearing model walked the runway and rocked

Somali-American model Halima Aden just might have made history as one of the first hijab-wearing women on a fashion week runway. The 19-year-old, who recently scored a contract with modelling agency IMG, was the most talked-about face at the show, wearing a black headscarf with a giant fur coat. You might recognize Halima from the Miss Minnesota USA pageant last November where she proudly competed in a hijab and burkini. She thanked former Vogue Paris editor and Yeezy stylist Carine Roitfeld on Instagram for believing in her and added: “I am so excited to…spread the message that diversity IS beauty”.

A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

MY REVIEW OF THE SHOW, THANK GOD FOR THE ARTIST KNOWN AS KANYE WEST…side note this young lady just made history…

A post shared by Tremaine Emory (@denimtears) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:12pm PST A post shared by Tremaine Emory (@denimtears) on

Nobody fainted

Last season, the baking sun and almost 30°C heat, caused models to faint and the fashion pack to sweat—a lot. This time the weather didn’t make an appearance as guests shuffled into a super dark room at New York’s Pier 59 Studios.

Not all Kardashian-Jenners sat in the front row

Kim wore a head-to-toe burgundy outfit and sat next to Anna Wintour, while Kylie Jenner sat with boyfriend Tyga. Khloe, Kourtney and Kris didn’t seem to be at the show, and Kendall couldn’t make it as she was modelling for Anna Sui at the same time.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Kanye West was also a no-show

The artist didn’t make an appearance on stage, as designers traditionally do after the final model walk. But given the crazy six months Kanye’s had, it’s not a surprise. During Paris Fashion Week last season, wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a private residence. Kanye stopped his concert mid-way, to be with his family in France. Two months later, Kanye was hospitalized due to “temporary psychosis”. This week at the GRAMMYs, producer Malik Yusef said the rapper was suffering from memory loss but is on the mend.

But Kanye did pose for a snaps backstage

Instagrammers and Snapchatters got a glimpse of the star dressed head-to-toe in black and with new platinum blonde hair.

A post shared by Culture Kanye (@culturekanye) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

The collection was a shout out to La La Land…

Los Angeles (sorry, not the Gosling-film, although that would have been amazing) references were all over the urban collection including “Calabasas” and “Lost Hills”.

It’s a #yeezyseasn5 fashion video full of LA map points: Calabasas, Lost Hills, more – and damn cool sneakers #NYFW pic.twitter.com/3YFzGCcFlp — @Booth (@Booth) February 15, 2017

It wasn’t technically on the New York Fashion Week schedule

A Yeezy show wouldn’t be a Yeezy show if it didn’t have at least a sprinkling of drama. Turns out the CFDA (the organizers of New York Fashion Week) didn’t add it to their schedule because Kanye and his team failed to approach or consult them about showcasing the collection at the official event. Kanye got a serious telling off from CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb, who told WWD: “This bad behaviour is not acceptable to the CFDA and should not be tolerated by the industry. Because of this, the CFDA will not list Kanye West on the official schedule. However, the CFDA is more than willing to work with Kanye on securing an available time slot.”

Related:

NYFW Got Totally, Unsubtly Political This Season—and It Was Awesome

Front Row Fashion: All the Celebs at NYFW Fall ’17

NYFW Street Style Fall 2017: Our Fave Looks from Fashion Week