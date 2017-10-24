Get the BTS Look: Channel Your Fave K-Pop Stars with These 25 Style Picks

BTS stans, listen up! We’re here to help you take your K-pop obsession to the next level with style cues from the boys of BTS. Whether they’re dancing up a storm in their music videos or walking the red carpet, there’s no question this boy group has A+ style game. Case in point: the Gucci/Saint Laurent-filled wardrobe in their most recent video “DNA” is so good we could cry.

Lucky for us, getting their high-fashion lewk isn’t as hard as it seems. We scoured our go-to shopping sites and rounded up what you need to replicate outfits from five of our fave BTS music videos.

P.S. Halloween is only days away, so if you’re still looking to pull together a last-minute group costume for you and your friends, going as BTS might be the best solution.

Related:

Trust: These Are the Top K-Beauty Brands You Need to Know About Right Now

Meet Exo’s Oh Sehun, K-Pop’s Rising Fashion Star

It-Girl Style Watch: This Week’s Best-Dressed Celebs