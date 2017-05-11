When Liya Kebede founded her ready-to-wear label lemlem in 2007, the Ethopian-born supermodel made it her mission to employ and empower women in her home country. The core of this breezy line is made in Africa with endless summery options like beachy shirts, scarves and dresses. Up until now, the label has only been available at high-end retailers like Holt Renfrew and Barneys, but thanks to a new collab, that’s about to change.

Launching this week, a new, affordable collab with Joe Fresh will range between $14–$39. According to Kebede, the partnership was a natural next step after she stared in a Joe Fresh campaigns. As part of the partnership, the fast-fashion retailer is also donating to lemlem Foundation. “Through brand partnerships such as this one, lemlem Foundation has helped over 12,000 women across east Africa give birth safely,” Kebede says.

For this collection, Kebede honed in on the happy, effortless vibe she specializes in. “We wanted to create fun and playful pieces that capture your eye, and make you think of sunny summer days,” she says. “Our goal was to include silhouettes that would make women feel comfortable and empowered.”

Scroll through see and shop more of the Joe Fresh x lemlem collaboration.

