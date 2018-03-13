BREAKING: You Can Now Shop Jenna Lyons’s Closet—For Real

If you shed a tear when Jenna Lyons stepped down as the president and creative director of J.Crew last year, dry your eyes: you can now shop HER ACTUAL CLOSET.

The stylish boss lady just listed 175 of her coveted items on resale site, TheRealReal. The collection—which went on sale today and is already selling out fast—is a mix of J.Crew and designer pieces. “I have lived and breathed clothes for the past 31 years,” Lyons told Vogue about the decision to clean her closet. “Four of [those years] in college, 27 with J.Crew and Madewell. I love clothes. I’ve collected for years.”

Some of the items she’s giving up include a to-die-for Miu Miu pink shearling coat, a J.Crew sequinned yellow top, a Marc Jacobs tweed jacket and a Dries Van Noten denim-panelled blazer. The prices for her fashionable finds range between $75 USD to $2,600 USD. While the decision to say buh-bye to her clothes didn’t come easy, Lyons explained to Vogue why it was time to let go.

“Each piece represents a memory, an event marked. I found myself holding on to the clothes for the meaning and not spending enough time actually wearing them,” she said. “My body has changed, my mind has changed, and it seemed that this was a good time in my life, as I think about next steps, to let someone else love them.”

Plus, a friend pushed her to downsize, she admits.

“And then there is the simple fact that my dear friend Sarah Clary came over, opened her eyes wide and burst into hysterical laughter,” Lyons told Vogue. “Then she muttered ‘Gurrrrrrl , you got to sell some of this shit.’ Thanks Sarah. I love you so much.”

And we love your clothes, Lyons.

