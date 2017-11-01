6 Easy Ways to Take Your Denim to the Next Level Care of IG’s Chicest

It’s no wonder jeans are the fashion world’s staple—whether you dress them up or dress them down, you really can’t go wrong with denim. Yet despite denim’s versatility, a jeans-and-tee combo can often feel a bit… stale. We peeped Instagram’s coolest street style stars for their take on denim and got some major outfit inspiration in the form of singular statement pieces that can seriously bring your basic ensemble to the next lev. Because every great pair just needs a killer plus one, am I right?

Check these easy-to-steal denim pairings and get ready to shop till ya drop.

(Photo: instagram.com/giizeleoliveira) A Statement Bag Spotted on: @giizeleoliveira Brazilian-born model Gizele Oliveira uses an eye-catching bag to throw her straight-leg jeans a stylish curveball. Look for a bag that balances a structured shape with punchy hues and eye-catching motifs. Sticking to the same family of tones, for the most part, adds a minimalist note plus pairing her light wash jeans with a creamy top and heels allows Oliveira’s bright bag details to be the star of the show.

2. Embroidered Leather Crossbody Bag, $149, zara.com

3. An Empowerment Tee Spotted on: @gabifresh Seriously tho—a merger of fashion and body positivity has never looked so good. Model, designer and co-founder of plus-size line Premme, Gabi Gregg is a knockout in high-rise bootcut jeans that are tailormade for a curvy shape. Love the exposed button up fly, BTW. But it’s the retro-style T-shirt designed to reclaim body shame that lands the crucial punch, and sends a powerful message. What’s your tee done for you lately?

4. Message Cotton T-Shirt, $40, shop.mango.com

5. A Laidback Blazer Spotted on: @pernilleteisbaek As a Danish fashion stylist and blogger, Pernille Teisbaek is the pinnacle of cool. A quick glance at her feed leads to deep, satisfying trolling of her minimalist style infused with just-right doses of colour and print, like this highly covetable outfit. Sure, adding a blazer to dress up jeans isn’t a groundbreaking idea, but she manages to make the combo look fresher than fresh. And it’s easy to recreate! Start with black jeans and find a blazer that’s oversized and carries a strong pattern. P.S. If you like what you see, be sure to check out Teisbaek’s upcoming book, Dress Scandinavian, for more inspiration and eye candy.

6. Maje Plaid Blazer, $670, nordstrom.com

7. A Major Pair of Boots Spotted on: @alealiamay Even a girl who lives in sneakers, like Aleali May, can’t resist the siren call of a major pair of boots. The image consultant, model and blogger (who has styled the likes of Wiz Kalifa, Kendrick Lamar and Tinashe), appears to have fallen hard for a pair that features a rich navy shade, velvet finish and slouchy mid-calf fit—for obvious reasons, right? Make sure your footwear pick delivers in the colour, texture and silhouette departments, too. May is also onto something when it comes to pairing her new boots with jeans. Choosing to wear them with a relaxed fit cut, and making that bunching werk, gives the must-have accessory unexpected street cred.

8. Mimosa Booties, $498, brownsshoes.com

9. The Upgraded Moto Spotted on: @micahgianneli If it’s bold, sexy, high fashion inspo you’re after, make Aussie-based fashion blogger Micah Gianneli your go-to source. Never one to play it safe, it’s only natural that when it comes to choosing a moto jacket she favours a wanna-have-it colour over basic black. In deep red, the fashion staple contrasts perfectly with her light blue cropped jeans, but any rich colour will prove to have wardrobe longevity. And those matching statement earrings are so wrong, they’re right.

10. Senella Suede Jacket, $895, clubmonaco.ca

11. The Architectural White Shirt Spotted on: @nadiaaboulhosn Not sure what to wear to your next big work meeting? Take a page from Nadia Aboulhosn’s book, er, feed, and stick to classics… with a twist. An architectural white shirt was the Instagram star and designer’s choice when it came to signing on with international modelling agency Wilhelmina. Pairing her tie-back collared shirt with distressed skinny jeans locked in the non-fussy, modern aesthetic. Look for shirts that use cut-outs, ruffles or ties to make your own mark.

12. SJYP White Sleeve Frill Shirt, $400, ssense.com Next

