6 Easy Ways to Take Your Denim to the Next Level Care of IG’s Chicest

Creep these stylish Insta baes for outfit hacks that’ll *actually* upgrade your jeans with a single statement piece

It’s no wonder jeans are the fashion world’s staple—whether you dress them up or dress them down, you really can’t go wrong with denim. Yet despite denim’s versatility, a jeans-and-tee combo can often feel a bit… stale. We peeped Instagram’s coolest street style stars for their take on denim and got some major outfit inspiration in the form of singular statement pieces that can seriously bring your basic ensemble to the next lev. Because every great pair just needs a killer plus one, am I right?

Check these easy-to-steal denim pairings and get ready to shop till ya drop.

A Statement Bag

Spotted on: @giizeleoliveira

Brazilian-born model Gizele Oliveira uses an eye-catching bag to throw her straight-leg jeans a stylish curveball. Look for a bag that balances a structured shape with punchy hues and eye-catching motifs. Sticking to the same family of tones, for the most part, adds a minimalist note plus pairing her light wash jeans with a creamy top and heels allows Oliveira’s bright bag details to be the star of the show.

