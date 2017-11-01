6 Easy Ways to Take Your Denim to the Next Level Care of IG’s Chicest

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
It’s no wonder jeans are the fashion world’s staple—whether you dress them up or dress them down, you really can’t go wrong with denim. Yet despite denim’s versatility, a jeans-and-tee combo can often feel a bit… stale. We peeped Instagram’s coolest street style stars for their take on denim and got some major outfit inspiration in the form of singular statement pieces that can seriously bring your basic ensemble to the next lev. Because every great pair just needs a killer plus one, am I right?
Check these easy-to-steal denim pairings and get ready to shop till ya drop.
Brazilian-born model Gizele Oliveira uses an eye-catching bag to throw her straight-leg jeans a stylish curveball. Look for a bag that balances a structured shape with punchy hues and eye-catching motifs. Sticking to the same family of tones, for the most part, adds a minimalist note plus pairing her light wash jeans with a creamy top and heels allows Oliveira’s bright bag details to be the star of the show.