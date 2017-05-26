Just last month, J. Crew announced that Jenna Lyons would be leaving after her 26-year reign as president and executive creative director. And this week the brand announced another huge—this time, very welcome—change. It’s lowering its prices, and not just for sale season.

CEO Mickey Drexler explained to The Wall Street Journal the brand has gained a rep for being too expensive, and he plans to make the clothing and accessories more accessible to the masses by bringing the price point down. We’re so here for it. Scroll through for our fave affordable J. Crew picks to shop now.

Chambray Regent blazer with ruffle trim, $220, jcrew.com

