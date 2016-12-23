It-Girl Style Watch: This Week’s Best-Dressed Celebs

Monday to Friday, we’re serving up a dose of #OOTD inspo care of our fave style stars—plus key pieces to steal their steez!

  0
<b>Week Of December 19: Monday</b>
34
view slideshow
Photos

Related:
November’s Best Dressed Celebs
Holiday Style: 30 Standout Party Dresses Under $300
The Angels Have Landed: Best #VSfashionshow Instagrams So Far

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources