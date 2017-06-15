You Might Be Able to Afford Byredo Thanks to IKEA

Call it the democratization of the home fragrance market or striking while the iron is hot—fresh off the most recent collab news that found Off-White’s Virgil Abloh giving the Frakta bag a new look, IKEA has announced yet another new partnership that’s more focused on smell than sight.

Beloved Swedish cult perfume brand Byredo—you know it by the minimalist design and the sticker shock you get every time you look at the price of a single candle—is joining forces with the mass retailer to explore “new ways of bringing scent into the home.”

According to that cryptic statement on the IKEA Today blog, Byredo’s founder, Sweden-born Canada-raised Ben Gorham, and the retail brand are working together on something in the world of fragrance, though whether that’s a modestly priced version of the Byredo candle (pretty please!) or a new contraption meant to infuse our living rooms with a premium scent remains to be seen.

“I think we’re working on using scent to communicate emotions and tell stories of people, culture and design. It’s a layer we’ve imagined can add a very intimate experience to this scale that IKEA works in,” added Gorham. In basic, though still-mysterious terms, they are focused on “getting people to think about smell.”

This is good news for anyone who has wished they had the disposable funds to pick up an iconic Bibliotheque bougie and those who are all about filling their personal spaces with meaningful scents that evoke childhood memories, make them feel at home or just plain smell good.

The only hint offered about what this (unlikely) partnering could produce made a reference to the smell of those sweet, sweet Swedish cinnamon buns that you’ve nibbled on while waiting in the checkout line. Definitely preferred to meatballs and hot dogs but we’ll have to wait until 2019 to get our hands, and noses, on any Byredo and IKEA products.

Related:

Off-White Gets in on the IKEA Bag Collab Craze

Check Out This Super-Cute IKEA Line Made by Indigenous Artisans

People Are Now Using IKEA Bags to Make Thongs and Hats