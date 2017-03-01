How to Wear the Juicy Tracksuit Trend Without Looking Cheesy

Bet ya never thought this ’00s trend would come back from the dead but here it is, better than ever, totally giving us life

Keeping it #100

Pretty Little Thing Stassi nude corset detail longsleeve thong bodysuit, $45, prettylittlething.com. Chanel flap bag with top handle, $4,075, chanel.com. Vetements + Juicy Couture embroidered cotton-blend velvet tracksuit, $2,496, net-a-porter.com. Mango embroidered satin bomber, $144, mango.com. Adidas Originals Gazelle sneaker, $117, openingceremony.com

Next

