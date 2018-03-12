This Is the Perfect Way to Wear Your Booties Into Spring

March is a tough month for dressing: it’s still too cold to bust out my pretty summer dresses and wear-with-everything slides, but by now my winter wardrobe is starting to feel pretty uninspiring.

What we all need is a no-fail combo. This season, cropped pants and boots is it. The two-piece formula not only looks super put-together (and, bonus, tends to give the illusion of legs for days), it also works in all kinds of weather—perfect for our always unpredictable Canadian spring.

The fashion pairing has the versatility to work just as well with a basic knit and a statement coat on a colder day as it does with a floaty tank layered over long sleeves when the sun’s out. That’s why it’s a no-brainer for this in-between season.

Need a little inpso for how to pull it off? Here are 10 major street style moments featuring the winning combo, plus shoppable picks to get you started. Because when something is this good, why wait?

Scroll through the gallery below for game-changing pant and boot pairings.

