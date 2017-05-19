Real Talk, Here’s How to Rock the Season’s Best Bodysuits Right Now

Did we mention it’s also one of summer’s most flattering essentials?

0

You’ve probably been noticing your fair share of bodysuits on celebs like Ashley Graham, Chrissy Teigen and Selena Gomez. But what makes them a must-have for the season?

First off, bodysuits come in flattering silhouettes for all shapes and sizes. They look as good with casual high-waisted jeans as they do dressed up under blazers or skirts. Last but not least, it’s a one-and-done style that just looks oh so polished. Here, we’ve rounded-up our top picks to stock your summer wardrobe.

1 of 14

Previous
Next

TNA

Storm Bodysuit, $35, aritzia.com

Previous
Next

Related:
42 Midi Dresses for When You’re Not Quite Ready to Rock a Mini
Bachelor Nation, Prepare to Be Crushed: Ben and Lauren Broke Up
20 New Spring Scents to Lift Your Mood Right Now

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources