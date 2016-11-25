How to Wear a Blanket Scarf 101: 6 Easy Ways to Rework a Classic

We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Hello Flare Team! This was very helpful and very stylish!!! What would have made it thoroughly helpful would be to advise where to get this blanket scarf. To show a selection of different blanket scarves and where to purchase them. Also, where to get the coat, the top, pants & boots.
Audrey on
Hi Audrey! The blanket scarf in the photos was purchased two years ago and is no longer available but we’ve just added 10 picks to the gallery that are available now.
Jennifer Berry on
Where can this blanket scarf be purchased?
Maria on
Hi Maria! The blanket scarf in the photos was purchased two years ago and is no longer available but we’ve just added 10 picks to the gallery that are available now.
Jennifer Berry on