The Trick to Making Grandpa Sneakers Look Cool

Our Instagram feeds have been flooded recently with the latest ugly shoe trend: grandpa sneakers. These chunky-soled kicks, which resemble something your grandpa might wear for stability and support when he vacays down in Fort Lauderdale, are becoming the footwear option of choice for cool girls and celebs like Bella Hadid. If you want to get in on the trend but are wondering how to style grandpa sneakers so that they actually look chic, you’ve come to the right spot.

Whether you’re splurging on the Insta-famous Louis Vuitton pair, rocking some O.G. Nike Air Max or wearing a more affordable version of the trend, like this Saucony pair, look to street style stars for tips on what outfit to pair them with. The key takeaway? These super sporty sneaks look best when worn with clothes that are not sporty at all—think a structured suit or a cute floral mini dress. Scroll through the gallery below and see for yourself.

