23 Holiday Accessories—all Under $200!—that’ll Spice up Your LBDs

If you’re looking to add some OTT frosting to the cake that is your holiday attire (ahem, who isn’t?), we’ve rounded up some options for ya that all ring it at well under $200. We have sparkles, faux fur and velvet, as well as a few pieces for the minimalist who is ready to party. Gang’s all here, so let’s get fancy together, shall we?

1 of 23 Previous Next Tumblr

Stessy Glitter Pump in Multi Black, $90, aldoshoes.com

Previous 1. Stessy Glitter Pump in Multi Black, $90, aldoshoes.com

2. Opulent Floral Bracelet, $74, bananarepublic.gapcanada.ca

3. Liquid Petal Studs in Gold, $69, ilovebiko.com

4. Silver Ring, $25, cosstores.com

5. Ulaude loafers in Dark Pink Velvet, $50, callitspring.com

6. Bossa Hoops, $160, deandavidson.ca

7. Erin Embellished Clutch, $55, evernew.ca

8. Faux Gem Drop Earrings, $14, forever21.ca

9. Glitter belt, $30, gapcanada.ca

10. Rib-knit Hat, $20, hm.com

11. Design Studio Faux Fur Pull Through Natural Scarf, $50, chapters.indigo.ca

12. Jennifer Behr Star Clips, $162, shopbop.com

13. La Fille Pin in High Polish Gold, $60, jenny-bird.ca

14. Velvet Skinny Scarf, $16, joefresh.com

15. Gem & Pearl-Like Floral Necklace, $60, lechateau.com

16. Intention Series Necklace in Rose Quartz Love, $35, shop.metowe.com

17. Heel 1743, $98, oakandfort.com

18. Melanie Auld Circle Stacking Ring in Moonstone, $120, chapters.indigo.ca

19. Tasha Jeweled Cat Ear Beanie, $36, shop.nordstrom.com

20. The Sparkle Mini in Rose Gold, $89, poppiesandpeonies.com

21. Topshop Hot Toddy Pointed Boots, $130, thebay.com

22. Wolford Dots Control Top Tights, $87, shopbop.com

23. Jacquard Print Headband, $20, zara.com Next

Related:

We Found the Best Holiday Mani Inspo on Instagram

How to Make Waves This Holiday Season with the Best (Worst) Conversation Starters

Prevent Your Bold Holiday Lipstick from Bleeding with Three Legit Foolproof Steps