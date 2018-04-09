H&M Now Carries Wedding Dresses—Starting at Just $70

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Attention, brides! If you are low-key freaking out trying to stick to your wedding budget, H&M is giving you the opportunity to save major $$$. The fast-fashion retailer has just launched The Wedding Shop, which features a selection of bridal gowns ranging from $70 to $300. (H&M Canada’s site doesn’t have the curated shop, but the items are still available to Canadians!)
The styles include everything from cute cocktail dresses (perf for hitting getting low on the dance floor with your beau) to more traditional floor-length gowns with elevated details like embroidery and embellishments. One dress even resembles the gown Kate Middleton wore to her wedding. But you won’t find anything too over-the-top, so these styles would definitely be better suited for the bride that wants something more subdued.