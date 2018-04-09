H&M Now Carries Wedding Dresses—Starting at Just $70

Attention, brides! If you are low-key freaking out trying to stick to your wedding budget, H&M is giving you the opportunity to save major $$$. The fast-fashion retailer has just launched The Wedding Shop, which features a selection of bridal gowns ranging from $70 to $300. (H&M Canada’s site doesn’t have the curated shop, but the items are still available to Canadians!)

The styles include everything from cute cocktail dresses (perf for hitting getting low on the dance floor with your beau) to more traditional floor-length gowns with elevated details like embroidery and embellishments. One dress even resembles the gown Kate Middleton wore to her wedding. But you won’t find anything too over-the-top, so these styles would definitely be better suited for the bride that wants something more subdued.

In addition to bridal gowns, you’ll find accessories, bridal shower outfits, plus dresses for your wedding party and the most adorable frocks for your flower girl.

Scroll through the collection of H&M wedding dresses below—but be prepared to act fast, some sizes are already selling out!

Wrap Dress with Embroidery, $150, hm.com

