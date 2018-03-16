Everything We Know About the Latest H&M Controversy

H&M pulled their first BS move of 2018 back in January with this sweater. Now, its latest misstep has angered the entire art community after being spotted by an eagle-eyed graffiti artist.

L.A.-based Jason “Revok” Williams saw his work in the background of the above H&M ad, featuring a man backflipping in front a wall with his graffiti on it. Williams claims H&M ran the image without first obtaining his permission and in early January, after which he sent the retailer a cease-and-desist letter, citing copyright infringement.

Using Williams’s work without permission is questionable at best, but it’s the fast-fashion retailer’s response to his letter that really got people going. Last week, H&M filed a federal lawsuit arguing that copyright protection doesn’t extend to graffiti because street art is illegal unless deemed a mural by local jurisdiction.

Here are two notable reactions: