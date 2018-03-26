See the New H&M Conscious Collection Before It Hits Stores

If you’re going to shop fast fashion, this is where you should spend your money

0

Spring is finally here, and that means that another installment of the uber-popular H&M Conscious collection is about to drop. While the fast-fashion retailer has been the focus of a lot of scrutiny lately, their sustainable line is one you can actually feel good about shopping.

Made with organic linen, organic cotton, organic silk, Tencel, recycled polyester, and a new material called Econyl, which is made from regenerated nylon waste, this year’s Conscious capsule is inspired by Swedish artists Karin and Carl Larsson. That mood board translates to luxe embroideries, floral jacquards and quirky accessories that are too darling to resist.

The full line hits stores and hm.com on April 19, but it’s guaranteed to sell out fast—so do yourself a favour and bookmark your faves now so that you’re ready to snap them up ASAP.

Dress, $120

