Harry Potter Jewellery Has Arrived and It’s *Actually* Hella Cute

Did the accessory gods wave their magic wands and answer the pop culture-meets-fashion prayers we never knew we had? Because a new Harry Potter jewellery collection from Alex and Ani is here and it’s actually so freakin’ adorable. We def didn’t wake up thinking, “I could really use a dainty set of mismatched earrings that look like HP’s signature specs and a lightning bolt” but here we are!
Click the gallery below for all the Harry Potter jewellery you can shop right now so you can wear your love for the Hogwarts crew on your wrist (or earlobes or neck):