Harry Potter Jewellery Has Arrived and It’s *Actually* Hella Cute

Did the accessory gods wave their magic wands and answer the pop culture-meets-fashion prayers we never knew we had? Because a new Harry Potter jewellery collection from Alex and Ani is here and it’s actually so freakin’ adorable. We def didn’t wake up thinking, “I could really use a dainty set of mismatched earrings that look like HP’s signature specs and a lightning bolt” but here we are!

Click the gallery below for all the Harry Potter jewellery you can shop right now so you can wear your love for the Hogwarts crew on your wrist (or earlobes or neck):

Harry Potter Glasses Earrings in Sterling Silver, $58, alexandani.com

Harry Potter Glasses Earrings in 14KT Gold Plate, $58, alexandani.com

2. Harry Potter Glasses Earrings in 14KT Gold Plate, $58, alexandani.com

3. Harry Potter Glasses Ring Wrap in Sterling Silver, $34, alexandani.com

4. Harry Potter Glasses Ring Wrap in 14KT Gold Plate, $34, alexandani.com

5. Deathly Hallows Earrings in Sterling Silver, $58, alexandani.com

6. Deathly Hallows Earrings in 14KT Gold Plate, $58, alexandani.com

7. Deathly Hallows Necklace in Rafaelian Silver Finish, $46, alexandani.com

8. Deathly Hallows Necklace in Rafaelian Gold Finish, $46, alexandani.com

9. Deathly Hallows Ring Wrap in Sterling Silver, $34, alexandani.com

10. Deathly Hallows Ring Wrap in 14KT Gold Plate, $34, alexandani.com

11. Deathly Hallows Pull Chain Bracele in Sterling Silver, $84, alexandani.com

12. Deathly Hallows Pull Chain Bracelet in 14KT Gold Plate, $84, alexandani.com

13. Deathly Hallows Expandable Wire Bangle in Rafaelin Silver Finish, $34, alexandani.com

14. Deathly Hallows Expandable Wire Bangle in Rafaelin Gold Finish, $34, alexandani.com

15. Deathly Hallows Adjustable Necklace in Sterling Silver, $92, alexandani.com

16. Deathly Hallows Adjustable Necklace in 14KT Gold Plate, $92, alexandani.com

17. Hogwarts Two Tone Expandable Wire Bangle in Rafaelian Silver and Rafaeilian Gold Finish, $34, alexandani.com

18. Hogwarts Two Tone Expandable Necklace in Rafaelian Silver and Rafaelian Gold Finish, $46, alexandani.com

19. Lumos Set of Three Expandable Wire Bangle in Shiny Silver Finish, $116, alexandani.com Next

