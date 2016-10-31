HBD, Willow Smith! Her 16 Sweetest Insta Style Moments

It’s almost too perfect that Willow Smith’s 16th birthday falls on Halloween! For the princess of all things FRESH, we’ve rounded up her most stylish Insta moments

  1
16
view slideshow
Photos

Related:
Happy 36th Birthday Kim K! Her 10 Best Beauty Looks From 2016
11 Celeb Kids Who Should Dress Like Their Parents For Halloween
10 Ways to Dress Like GOAT Celeb Spawn Frances Bean Cobain

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

One comment on “HBD, Willow Smith! Her 16 Sweetest Insta Style Moments

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources