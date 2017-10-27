How to Ditch the OTT Costume but Still Look Halloween-ready

No costume, no time, no problem!

0

Don’t feel like dressing up as Eleven from Stranger Things again? Not prepared to partake in your friends’ group costume idea? We’re here for you (and that), so we rounded up some slightly spooky—but still cute, promise—apparel and accessories that will still get you in the Halloween spirit, sans having to do the most.

Click through for all the Halloween-themed clothing you need to subtly celebrate the holiday this year.

1 of 17

Previous
Next

Cobweb Dress, $15, nastygal.com

Previous
Next

Related:
How to Avoid Picking a Problematic Halloween Costume—and Why You Should Care
Peep These Unforgettable Celeb Halloween Costumes from 2016
8 of the Baddest Boss Lady Halloween Costumes You Need to Try This Year

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources