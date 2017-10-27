How to Ditch the OTT Costume but Still Look Halloween-ready

Don’t feel like dressing up as Eleven from Stranger Things again? Not prepared to partake in your friends’ group costume idea? We’re here for you (and that), so we rounded up some slightly spooky—but still cute, promise—apparel and accessories that will still get you in the Halloween spirit, sans having to do the most.

Click through for all the Halloween-themed clothing you need to subtly celebrate the holiday this year.

1. Cobweb Dress, $15, nastygal.com

2. Rhinestone Cat Ears, $8, forever21.com

3. Champion & UO Reverse Weave Hoodie Sweatshirt, $84, shopspring.com

4. Black Halloween Boo Slogan T-shirt, $30, missguidedus.com

5. Alyssa Halloween Pumpkin Earrings, $12, boohoo.com

6. MA-1 W Flight Jacket, $243, alphaindustries.com

7. Laced Over-The-Knee Nylons, $4, ardene.com

8. Halloween Cat Pointed Ballet Flats, $31, asos.com

9. PST by Project Social T Blame It on the Boos Graphic Tee, $42, nordstrom.com

10. Headband with Bat Bow, $8, zara.com

11. Mermaid Costume V-neck, $34, torrid.com

12. Wildfox Sweatshirt, $235, asos.com

13. Spider Web Body Chain, $22, topshop.com

14. Lurex Socks in Copper, $15, frankandoak.com

15. Red Jersey Unitard, $32, prettylittlething.com

16. Thirien Bag, $45, aldoshoes.com

17. 4-pack Cardboard Party Glasses, $7, hm.com

