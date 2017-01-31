Is Gucci Casting All Black Models for Its Next Campaign?

The Italian fashion house takes a step towards diversity, posting nine videos to their social media featuring auditions from all-black models

  0

Last Thursday, Gucci uploaded nine videos to its Instagram and Twitter feeds of black models auditioning for its pre-fall 2017 campaign. Although the brand hasn’t yet confirmed if all nine will be cast, it seems likely that the campaign will feature exclusively black models. Street cast by Midland Agency—the same agency Hood by Air uses—the models were asked what their spirit animal is, what it means to have soul, and also had to demonstrate their dance moves.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele also chose transgender model Hari Nef as one of the three faces for a secret project he’s working on, in addition to Dakota Johnson and Toronto-born It-girl Petra Collins. Is this a response to the criticism the brand received at the Business of Fashion’s Voices conference last December for its lack of diversity? We’ll know more when the full details of the pre-fall campaign are released, but we truly hope it’s another step towards a waaaay more diverse industry.

 

 

Related:
The Best Street Style Looks from Paris Haute Couture SS17
Balenciaga’s Men’s Show Was Inspired By… Bernie Sanders?!?
15 Fashion Brands That *Aren’t* the Scourge of the Earth
The Amazing Reason This Teen’s T-Shirt Has Over 80,000 Retweets
Tweed Gets an ’80s Punk Update in the New Chanel Campaign

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources