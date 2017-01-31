Last Thursday, Gucci uploaded nine videos to its Instagram and Twitter feeds of black models auditioning for its pre-fall 2017 campaign. Although the brand hasn’t yet confirmed if all nine will be cast, it seems likely that the campaign will feature exclusively black models. Street cast by Midland Agency—the same agency Hood by Air uses—the models were asked what their spirit animal is, what it means to have soul, and also had to demonstrate their dance moves.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele also chose transgender model Hari Nef as one of the three faces for a secret project he’s working on, in addition to Dakota Johnson and Toronto-born It-girl Petra Collins. Is this a response to the criticism the brand received at the Business of Fashion’s Voices conference last December for its lack of diversity? We’ll know more when the full details of the pre-fall campaign are released, but we truly hope it’s another step towards a waaaay more diverse industry.

Sharifa, 22. “My spirit animal would be… you know baby giraffes they can be a bit awkward sometimes because they are growing into their legs.” At the audition for the #GucciPreFall17 campaign, London, January 26, 2017 A video posted by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

