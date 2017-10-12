Hold the Phone, The House of Gucci is Going Fur Free?!

It’s time to mourn our beloved ugly-ass fur slipper, may it rest in peace. Gucci, the Italian luxury fashion house known for its classic monogram logo, OTT aesthetic and, especially recently, those iconic fur-lined loafers, has pledged to go fur-free (!!!) with their Spring/Summer 2018 collection. They’ve even joined the Fur Free Alliance, a group of 40 activist orgs that encourages consumers and designers to opt for fur alternatives.

Suffice to say, this is a pretty monumental move within the fashion industry—The Business of Fashion (and a shit ton of data) notes Gucci is the number one hottest brand on the planet for 2017, beating out Kardashian faves Yeezy and Balenciaga for top spot.

The brand’s chief executive, Marco Bizzarri, made the announcement in a talk to The London College of Fashion on Oct. 11, saying, “Being socially responsible is one of Gucci’s core values, and we will continue to strive to do better for the environment and animals.”

Gucci will also be auctioning off its remaining fur inventory, with proceeds going to Humane Society International and LAV, an Italian animal right organization.

Bizzarri credited Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, for supporting this pivotal change. But we’re not exactly surprised to hear that—lest we forget, Michele is no stranger to rocking the fashion industry boat. Earlier this year, he featured an entirely Black cast for Gucci’s Pre Fall 2017 campaign.

With this move, Gucci joins powerhouse brands such as Stella McCartney, Calvin Klein and Vivienne Westwood, who also say no-no to fur.

