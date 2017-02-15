The hottest runway and red carpet looks don’t often translate into our lesser-glam everyday lives. But there’s one humble accessory that rocked both NYFW this season AND the Golden Globes this year that can: black ribbon.

We first noticed it at the Golden Globes, when Michelle Williams ditched traditional bling for a satin choker, British style icon Sienna Miller worked a thin bow tied around her high ponytail and actress Riley Keough wore a chunky black knot atop her up-do. Bow details were also spotted on gowns, tied around the waists of Felicity Jones and Zoe Saldana.

And then just yesterday, Tory Burch sent models down the runway with black velvet ribbons wrapped around their low ponytails. The look is surprisingly refreshing: pretty, but not overtly girly; dainty but with the right amount of edge.

The best news is this trend can cost as little as a toonie. Here’s how to inject a little runway and red carpet glamour into your wardrobe without denting your wallet.

