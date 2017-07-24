Plan Your Long Weekend Packing Now with these Glamping Essentials

Wanting to get on that camping or outdoor music festival beat but absolutely terrified of spending a night in the great outdoors? SAME.

For those of us who need a little easing into our experience in the woods, having a bag stocked with some resemblance of city life is absolutely necessary. Thankfully, our favourite outdoor equipment brands are constantly dreaming up ways to make your wooded stay more comfortable. We spoke to MEC camping expert, Andrew Sutherland, who gave us the 411 on glamping essentials you don’t want to forget to pack in your chic overnight bag.

Andrew says, “When I’m planning a camping trip with friends, we’ll make sure we have all the essentials—tent, sleeping bag, stove, etc., but then we’ll ask that everyone brings one or two non-essentials that will add to the fun.” He suggests a stainless steel growler for craft beer (or chic aluminum glass for wine), a multi-purpose water-resistant picnic blanket that doubles as a tarp.

Some other items that might come in handy for your high-maintenance self? A portable wood-fired pizza oven, a handpresso pump for your morning coffee fix, a manual blender for margaritas (duh!) and a lantern that has a USB port for charging your electronics.

Pair these tips with a little creativity, and you end up with a bug-free, rosé-filled weekend in the woods. Happy glamping!

1. Bluetooth speaker, $25, winners.ca

2. Pineapple slignt chair, $70, homesense.ca

3. Doris light pink aluminum tumbler, $8, cb2.com

4. Sun bum SPF 30 Original Spray Sunscreen – 6oz, $16, trustthebum.com

5. Teva flatform universal sandals, $75, urbanoutfitters.com



7. Creative converting rosegold metalic plastic cutlery, $13, wayfair.com

8. Turkish Towel in Tribe Powder Pink, $55, lualoha.com

9. Handpresso Handpresso pump, $129, mec.ca

10. Lightweight Travel Mini Hip Pack 1L, $35, patagonia.ca

11. Portable BBQ Suitcase, $85, kikkerland.com

12. Base camp inflatable pillow, $24, mec.ca

13. Boxed flashlight, $20, homesense.ca

14. Kim Crawford Pansy! Rosé, $18, lcbo.com

