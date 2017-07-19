Check Mate! All the Gingham Pieces You Need in Your Life Right Now

Every season has its signature print, and if florals are for spring, gingham is for summer. We don’t know about you, but gingham prints instantly make us feel ladylike and summery, conjuring up images of chic vacations to preppy hot spots like Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod (or Muskoka, if you’re into keeping it local). And lucky for us, gingham is popping up on everything from swimsuits to halter tops to shoes to dresses, in pretty pastels, classic reds and punch blues.

So even if you don’t make it to a palatial cottage before beach season ends, you can sport the little checks all summer long. Click through for fifty of our fave gingham pieces and hot tip: don’t be afraid to mix and match your gingham.

Gingham knotted headband, $24, freepeople.com

