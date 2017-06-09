Gal Gadot is slaying the red carpet with her 10/10 sartorial choices, from her stunning gowns (like this red Givenchy number that had us all heart-eyed) to her extremely wise decision to wear flats to Every. Single. Event. And we’re here for it.

Promoting Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has been attending press tours like a queen, and looking like one too. Every TV appearance, film premiere and press conference she’s attended, she’s favoured the comfier footwear choice of flats to the wobbly, makes-your-feet-sore-in-one-hour option of stilettos.

In a Q&A with USA Today she said: “I want to create this trend of doing red carpets in flats. I love wearing high heels—it’s beautiful, it’s sexy, whatever. But at the same time, especially stilettos, it puts us out of balance. We can fall any minute. It’s not good for our backs. Why do we do it? I can wear high heels (despite having a sprained back). But I was like, ‘Let’s wear flats!’ I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

If you want to jump on the flats-only bandwagon for your summer functions (weddings, anyone?), here’s 9 amazing options inspired by the wonder woman herself.

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Gal Gadot in Metallic Sandals

