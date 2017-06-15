This New Frank + Oak Collection Makes Wearing PJs to the Office Acceptable

Ever since Frank + Oak launched womenswear in September, we’ve been coveting their chunky knits, high-waisted jeans and super cute shoes. And now, they’re jumping on the ever-popular pyjama dressing trend with an line of sleepwear-inspired pieces so you can still look profesh enough for work, but feel like you never left your bed.

All of the 12 pieces hit frankandoak.com this morning (with select items at their Sherway Gardens, Stanley Street and Vancouver locations), ranging in price from $60 for the shorts to $125 for the shirt dresses. That’s a pretty darn good deal considering the whole collection is made with 100% silk and the prints are hand drawn. On top of that, each piece is versatile enough to transition from day to night with little to no effort—that means they’ll all look great with both sneakers and heels.

Click through below to snag the effortless pieces before they’re gone.

1 of 12 Previous Next Tumblr

Silk pyjama button-up in goat, $80, frankandoak.com

Related:

Canadian Swimwear Brands to Add to Your Wish List Stat

Haute Mama: Where to Shop to Get Your Fave Celebs’ Pregnancy Style

Gal Gadot Ditches Heels on the Red Carpet & Here’s How You Can IRL