23 Pairs of Fancy Flats You Can Totally Wear to Prom

You have your ‘fit and your hairstyle picked out, too, but if you have no clue what to wear on your feet, might we suggest a pair of flat shoes for prom?

Unlike stilettos, flats will ensure your feet will be comfortable and blister-free by the end of the night, meaning you can dance for hours on end. Not to mention every girl will be wearing sky-high heels, so why not stand out from the crowd with something a little different?

When looking for what to buy, keep an eye out for elevated details that dress the shoes up and make them feel more special than your ordinary ballet slippers. Think embellishments like rhinestones and jewels or opt for a statement-making metallic colour. If you’re on the shorter side and still want some height, flat shoes with a platform sole are an excellent option.

Below, 23 cute flat shoes for prom. You—and your feet—can thank us later.

Bejewelled Slingback Shoes, $46, zara.com

