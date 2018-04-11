23 Pairs of Fancy Flats You Can Totally Wear to Prom

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Unlike stilettos, flats will ensure your feet will be comfortable and blister-free by the end of the night, meaning you can dance for hours on end. Not to mention every girl will be wearing sky-high heels, so why not stand out from the crowd with something a little different?
When looking for what to buy, keep an eye out for elevated details that dress the shoes up and make them feel more special than your ordinary ballet slippers. Think embellishments like rhinestones and jewels or opt for a statement-making metallic colour. If you’re on the shorter side and still want some height, flat shoes with a platform sole are an excellent option.
Below, 23 cute flat shoes for prom. You—and your feet—can thank us later.