58 Festival Fashion Finds That Are Anything But Basic

If you scored tix to a music festival this summer, first of all, we’re jealous, second of all, you’ll probably want to start planning your outfits, like, yesterday. Everyone knows that music festival fashion is a fashion lover’s time to shine. Not only are street style photogs in full force (and you could get the chance to be featured on your fave fashion site like FLARE.com!), it’s also a time where basically anything goes and you can have tons of fun with your look.

Whether you’re headed to Field Trip, Wayhome, Osheaga or another awesome festival happening this summer, these fun pieces will have you seriously covered. From breezy dresses and sheer tops to beat the summer heat to colourful sunnies and bold baubles to bring your look to the next level, these anything-but-basic festival fashion picks are sure to make a statement.

Boohoo Tall Shay sheer embroired boxy dress, boohoo.com

