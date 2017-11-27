Fake It Till You Make It with the Chicest Faux Leather and Fur Pieces

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Faux leather and fur have been around for years, but it seems as though giving consumers ethical, good-for-the-environment fur and leather options that look amazing is more of a priority than ever for fashion brands. Sign us up!
Designers like Stella McCartney, Saks Potts and Vivienne Westwood have been offering up faux fur and leather fashion for some time now, not to mention trailblazing Canadian accessory brand Mat & Nat and their vegan leather bags, but more and more brands are starting to make the switch to vegan, giving us shoppers even more ethical—and affordable—shopping choices.