Fake It Till You Make It with the Chicest Faux Leather and Fur Pieces

Faux leather and fur have been around for years, but it seems as though giving consumers ethical, good-for-the-environment fur and leather options that look amazing is more of a priority than ever for fashion brands. Sign us up!

Designers like Stella McCartney, Saks Potts and Vivienne Westwood have been offering up faux fur and leather fashion for some time now, not to mention trailblazing Canadian accessory brand Mat & Nat and their vegan leather bags, but more and more brands are starting to make the switch to vegan, giving us shoppers even more ethical—and affordable—shopping choices.

And sometimes, you just don’t need the real deal. Case in point: Gucci’s fur-lined loafers. The luxury fashion house announced that they will be going fur-free for spring/summer ’18.

Ready to go faux it? Here, we rounded-up some of the best faux fur and leather clothes, coats, shoes and accessories that look just as good—if not better—than the real thing.

Blank NYC Vegan Leather Gold Jacket, $167, ebay.ca

FLARE - Daily Fix App

