Fake It Till You Make It with the Chicest Faux Leather and Fur Pieces

Faux leather and fur have been around for years, but it seems as though giving consumers ethical, good-for-the-environment fur and leather options that look amazing is more of a priority than ever for fashion brands. Sign us up!

Designers like Stella McCartney, Saks Potts and Vivienne Westwood have been offering up faux fur and leather fashion for some time now, not to mention trailblazing Canadian accessory brand Mat & Nat and their vegan leather bags, but more and more brands are starting to make the switch to vegan, giving us shoppers even more ethical—and affordable—shopping choices.

And sometimes, you just don’t need the real deal. Case in point: Gucci’s fur-lined loafers. The luxury fashion house announced that they will be going fur-free for spring/summer ’18.

Ready to go faux it? Here, we rounded-up some of the best faux fur and leather clothes, coats, shoes and accessories that look just as good—if not better—than the real thing.

Blank NYC Vegan Leather Gold Jacket, $167, ebay.ca

2. Zara Oversized Shirt With Faux Fur Pocket, $46, zara.com

3. Stella McCartney Faux Leather Platform Ankle Boots, $1,233, net-a-porter.com

4. Giuseppe Zanotti Black Faux-Fur Clutch, $935, ssense.com

5. Topshop Studded Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $160, thebay.com

6. H&M Knit Sweater, $60, hm.com

7. Zayn X Versus Lace-Up Mini Skirt, $598, farfetch.com

8. Missguided Faux Fur Sleeve Sweatshirt Dress, $61, missguidedus.com

9. Maison Margiela Sweatshirt Sleeve Tie Belt, $243, maisonmargiela.com

10. Steve Madden Kaden Mule, $114, shop.nordstrom.com

11. Noize Gigi Long Jacket With Faux Fur Sleeves, $240, noizeoriginal.ca

12. Joe Fresh Faux Leather Look Gloves, $19, joefresh.com

13. Diane Von Furstenberg Oversized Faux-Fur Jacket, $1,075, matchesfashion.com

14. Matt & Nat Triplet, $90, mattandnat.com

15. Cara New York Striped Faux Fur Stole, $91, bloomingdales.com

16. Free People Vegan Jumper Dress, $164, freepeople.com

17. 7 A.M. Enfant Polar Warmmuffs, $51, 7amenfant.com

18. Current/Elliot Faux Fur Teddy Jacket, $343, ebay.ca

19. Mango Side Eyelet Trousers, $70, shop.mango.com Next

