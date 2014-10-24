WMCFW: Matthew Gallagher Spring 2015

Matthew Gallagher Spring 2015

Powered pink, baby blues, dark and light contrasts – Matthew Gallagher’s spring 2015 collection was on point with international designers with his impeccable craftsmanship, tailoring and on-trend aesthetics. The draping of the gowns and the gentle textures created a whimsical fluidity down the runway. His high-waisted, black-and-pink dress, tapered at the waist, created a new kind of shape for him that we loved. Gallagher’s understanding of femininity (proven by his love for his mom who he ran out and kissed during his bow) really shows that he knows what a woman wants. —Tyler Franch, acting senior style and market editor