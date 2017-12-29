We’re Calling It, These Five Fashion Trends Will Be *Everywhere* In 2018

We’ve already predicted what will be in all your 2018 shelfies, and now we’re on to your closet. From new colour schemes to bold pattern combos to questionable shoes, this is what we bet you’ll be dying to wear come January 1.

Red meets pink

Out with monochrome, in with head-to-toe clashing hues. And the clear winner for best colour combo? Pink and red. The spring runways were littered with this pairing, and for good reason: both colours look bomb on basically any skin tone.

Hip to be square

The ugly shoe trend continues, evolving from your mother’s garden shoe to your grandmother’s everyday shoe. So ditch those witchy pointed pumps for a squared-off flat or boot—and don’t feel like you have to spend a ton of cash to do it, because vintage and second-hand stores are teeming with this toe.

Slip dress, upgraded

The throw-it-on-and-go, wear-with-anything slip dress has firmly established itself as everyone’s favourite ’90s trend. And lucky for everyone, it isn’t going anywhere next year. But it is getting a refresh in the form of embellishment, kicky hems and bold prints. See the next prediction and don’t be afraid to layer your new slip over another printed piece.

Patterns on patterns on patterns

This one is slightly less approachable, but be brave and trust your pattern-mixing instincts. Nothing will shake you out of the winter doldrums and get you through the gross transition to winter like a bright pattern or five. And if you just can’t, opt for a dress or coat that’s already a mosaic of different prints, and keep the rest of your look minimal with neutral accessories.

Swap your tote for a top handle

Structure is the name of the bag game next year, and that goes for handles, too. Little round bags and boxy shoppers trade their cross-body straps for sleek, round top handles. You might have to pare back what you’re toting to just the essentials, but it’ll be worth it for the ladylike vibes you’ll be giving off. Trust.

Related:

25 Party Flats to Wear Instead of Heels

What Instagram’s Most Stylish Are Buying at ASOS Right Now

It-Girl Style Watch: This Week’s Best-Dressed Celebs