Prediction #1: Crocs will make a comeback

Last year, how many times did your dad ask you why the hem of your jeans was torn to shreds? This spring, he’ll want to know why you’re wearing what you once identified as the ugliest shoe ever.

Prediction #2: Oversized dress shirts will become the new hoodies

Borrowed-from-the-boys, oversized button downs are the new giant hoodie, and like their sweatshirt predecessors, they’ll likely be worn sans pants.

Prediction #3: Everybody in head-to-to neon (for real)

Eighties nostalgia isn’t going anywhere, and for 2017 that means tip-to-toe highlighter brights. Pink is probably the most accessible shade, but embracing this trend fully will require neon yellow.

Prediction #4: Statement earrings will become a thing

Out: chunky, bejeweled necklaces. In: weighing down your lobes with a pair of shoulder-dusters.

Prediction #5: Teeny-tiny bags will become the new It-bags

Because what else do you really need besides your phone? Hopefully someone invents an app that will unlock your apartment and 3D print lipstick.

Related:

5 Overly Confident Feminist Predictions for 2017

5 Overly Confident Culture Predictions for 2017

5 Overly Confident Beauty Predictions for 2017

100+ Chic Photos of the Best Dressed Celebs of 2016

These Are the Top Trends Canadian Fashion Girls Shopped in 2016

