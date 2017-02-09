17 Industry Insiders You Need to Follow During Fashion Month

*Hits “follow” for every single account*

  0

Fashion Month has officially kicked off in New York (yay!). If you suffer from #FOMO and want to stay up-to-date on the buzz from the runway, behind-the-scenes and the streets, here are the accounts that you should be following. From street style it-girls (like Leandra Cohen of Man Repeller and the Canadian-duo Sam and Cailli Beckerman) to models walking the shows to the new(ish) influencers on the scene (Aleali May is our latest obsession), these feeds will have you seriously covered.

<b>Cailli Beckerman and Sam Beckerman</b>
17
view slideshow
Photos

Related:
The Best Street Style Looks from Paris Haute Couture SS17
7 Sneaky Ways Fashion Editors Stay Warm
Amazing Faux Fur Coats That Won’t Bust Your Credit Card

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources