The 2018 Brands to Shop Before All Your Friends Do

In the past year, we’ve seen a ton of cool, contemporary labels make it big. And now that we’ve started 2018, you know there’s a lot more where they came from. While you may have spotted some of these brands on your Insta feed, we bet a few have yet to make it onto your radar. We rounded up a mix of local labels and international brands worn by your favourite it-girls, all of which you’ll want to start checking out ASAP. Here are 10 brands poised to dominate 2018 and score you some *serious* style points.

Miaou

A post shared by The Perfect Fit. (@miaou) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Year it was founded: 2016

Brand DNA: Stars like Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid all wear Miaou’s cropped trousers. Why? Each pair comes complete with interchangeable belts in a fit that looks good on legit everyone.

Where to buy it: Click here to shop more of this celeb-approved brand.

Orseund Iris

A post shared by O R S E U N D I R I S (@orseund_iris) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

Year it was founded: 2015

Brand DNA: If there’s one Insta-loved girl brand you need to know about it, it’s Orseund Iris. Designed by 24-year-old Alana Johnson, her corset tops are faves of Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid. Don’t even get us started on the new workwear jumpsuit, because we literally can’t even.

Where to buy it: Head to orseundiris.com to do your damage.

Maria Tash

A post shared by Maria Tash (@maria_tash) on Jan 1, 2018 at 3:08pm PST

Year it was founded: 20+ years ago

Brand DNA: Maria Tash has been piercing celebs like Beyoncé, Zoe Kravitz and FKA Twigs for years, and thanks to her line of luxury jewellery, we can all get in on the action. Think dangling diamond studs, cool barbells and blinged-out hoops for your ears, septum and nipples.

Where to buy it: The full line is available on her site, and select styles can be snapped up at Hudson’s Bay.

Re/Done

A post shared by RE/DONE (@shopredone) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

Year it was founded: 2015

Brand DNA: This company, founded by Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur, may have made the big leagues in 2017, but in 2018, Re/Done is set become your next denim obsession. The label known for re-working vintage Levi’s has fans of all ages, from model mom Cindy Crawford to her daughter Kaia, lining up for new styles.

Where to buy it: Head over to shopredone.com to get your fix.

Lamarque

A post shared by LAMARQUE (@mylamarque) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Year it was founded: 2012

Brand DNA: Designer Ifigenia Papadimitriou’s expertly cut leathers have put this Canadian brand on the map. But now her cropped feather jackets, worn by models like Jasmine Tookes, are in high demand.

Where to buy it: Stock up on the accessible outerwear on the brand’s site or retail partners like Hudson’s Bay and Revolve.

Sandy Liang

A post shared by @sandyliang on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:15am PST

Year it was founded: 2014

Brand DNA: It’s no surprise that Sandy Liang is quickly becoming a name to know in fashion. The Parsons grad’s collections are inspired by girls on Manhattan’s Lower East Side and deliver all the bold outerwear you want to add your wardrobe right now. Prices on these investment buys aren’t cheap, so if you’re interested, start saving those pennies.

Where to buy it: We haven’t seen the designer’s pieces in Canadian stores just yet, so for now stick to e-retailers like Shopbop.

Style Addict

A post shared by STYLE ADDICT (@styleaddict) on Dec 20, 2017 at 1:01am PST

Year it was founded: 2011

Brand DNA: Beware—when it comes to Style Addict’s Insta-worthy tops, sets and bodysuits, you’ll be seeing stars. The styles are classic and prices are affordable, which is to say basically any of their pieces should work with everything in your closet already and you won’t suffer from buyer’s remorse.

Where to buy it: Check out styleaddict.com.au and thank us later.

Tony Bianco

A post shared by Tony Bianco (@tonybianco) on Dec 22, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

Year it was founded: 1993

Brand DNA: Whether you’ve just added a pair of sock boots to your shoe line-up or you’re about to, Tony Bianco is part of the reason why. The Australian label loved by Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid is killing it with endless styles of 2018’s #1 boot.

Where to buy it: Get yours online through the company’s site or at retail partners like Nordstrom.

Fear of God

A post shared by FEAR OF GOD (@fearofgod) on Dec 23, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Year it was founded: 2013

Brand DNA: Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo is doing things his own way, and it’s working for his line of streetwear. Mixing cultural and biblical references, his collections of sweats, bombers and tees released, um, whenever he feels like it have the attention of the fashion industry, celebs and now yours truly.

Where to buy it: His fifth collection is now available for pre-order at fearofgod.com.

Andie Swim

A post shared by Andie (@andieswim) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Year it was founded: 2017

Brand DNA: Forget the yellow polka dots, Melanie Travis started her company Andie Swim to offer you classic one pieces that just so happen to have Demi Moore’s stamp of approval. Made in a woman-owned factory in downtown Los Angeles, the three available styles have serious Baywatch vibes and come in sizes XS to XL.

Where to buy it: Order yours online from the brand’s site, and if you can’t choose one, order all three to try and send what you don’t like back.

