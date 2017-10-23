Hallelujah! These 30 Handbags Are All Under $150

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
It finally feels like fall and if you’re like us, that means time to obsess over your cold weather wardrobe wish list. If you’re looking to expand your handbag repertoire, we’ve got you covered. Five major bag trends stand out for fall 2017: top-handle carryalls, embellished minis, textured clutches and cross bodies, structured bags and chic totes with the right amount of slouch. And the best part is these statement-making accoutrements can be eye-catching without costing you more than your monthly cold laser facial.
Here, we tackle the major fall purse trends with a seriously stylish selection of 30 handbags that all ring up at less than $150. No need to thank us, it’s really our pleasure.