Hallelujah! These 30 Handbags Are All Under $150

It finally feels like fall and if you’re like us, that means time to obsess over your cold weather wardrobe wish list. If you’re looking to expand your handbag repertoire, we’ve got you covered. Five major bag trends stand out for fall 2017: top-handle carryalls, embellished minis, textured clutches and cross bodies, structured bags and chic totes with the right amount of slouch. And the best part is these statement-making accoutrements can be eye-catching without costing you more than your monthly cold laser facial.

Here, we tackle the major fall purse trends with a seriously stylish selection of 30 handbags that all ring up at less than $150. No need to thank us, it’s really our pleasure.

Top-handle Ravena Floral Bag, $40, callitspring.com

2. Pixie Mood Jasmine Bag, $75, chapters.indigo.ca

3. Floral Print Saffiano Satchel, $70, lechateau.com

4. Classic Satchel, $110, poppyandpeonies.com

5. City Bag, $46, zara.com

6. Totes High Tide Tote, $82, clubmonaco.ca

7. Open Tote Bag, $29, joefresh.com

8. Maison Kitsuné Ecru Maison Fox Tote, $60, ssense.com

9. Laser Cut Leather Tote, $129, zara.com

10. Textured Faux Fur Crossbody, $26, forever21.com

11. Shiraleah Rada Embroidered Clutch, $34, nordstrom.com

12. Rebecca Minkoff Leo Velvet Clutch, $127, saksfifthavenue.com

13. Mini Wristlet Pouch, $65, elabyela.com

14. Street Level Zip Clutch, $46, shop.nordstrom.com

15. Riga Marabou Cross Body Bag, $42, topshop.com

16. Sherpa/Faux Leather Camera Bag, $30, oldnavy.ca

17. Creative m Pochette, $120, opellecanada.com

18. MZ Wallace Metro Quilted Oxford Pouch, $70, saksfifthavenue.com

19. Embellished Embellished Purse, $60, Winners

20. Pom Zip Clutch, $40, gapcanada.ca

21. The Fix Izzi Envelope Clutch, $108, amazon.ca

22. Prirang Sequin Bag, $55, aldoshoes.com

23. Structured Embellished Evening Bag, $30, Marshalls

24. Clutch Bag, $35, hm.com

25. Structured Pyramid Clutch, $110, shopphilo.com

26. Off White Bag 1269, $83, oakandfort.com

27. Small Jessie Prince bag, $128, roots.com

28. Obe Bag, $130, mattandnat.com

29. The Teatro Leather Clutch, $70, frankandoak.com

30. Public Forum clutch, $49, visitzane.com Next

