See The Full Erdem x H&M Collection (With Canadian Prices!)

This year’s H&M designer collaboration is with none other than Canadian-born, London-based Erdem Moralioglu, a master of florals, coats and gowns. You can get your hands on his pieces at a much more accessible price on November 2, both online and at H&M stores in the Eaton Centre in Toronto, The Pacific Centre in Vancouver and at Peel and St. Catherine in Montreal.

November 2 is still three weeks away, but as with every H&M designer collab, you have to plan ahead for the impending mayhem. We rounded up all the pieces—along with Canadian prices—so you can snag exactly what you want, and plan your budget. You’re welcome.

