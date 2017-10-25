12 Wedding Guest-Approps Fall Dresses You’ll Definitely Wear Again

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Attending a wedding this fall and have nothing to wear? Fear not. We’ve rounded up some of the most stylish dresses for every type of wedding. On the day of, pair your dress with some heels and a sophisticated clutch for a more formal look. Once the wedding is over, keep the dress on high rotation by dressing it down with flats or ankle boots and a light jacket for the office or a get-together with the gals.