12 Wedding Guest-Approps Fall Dresses You’ll Definitely Wear Again

Attending a wedding this fall and have nothing to wear? Fear not. We’ve rounded up some of the most stylish dresses for every type of wedding. On the day of, pair your dress with some heels and a sophisticated clutch for a more formal look. Once the wedding is over, keep the dress on high rotation by dressing it down with flats or ankle boots and a light jacket for the office or a get-together with the gals.

Velvet Floral Print Plunge Dress, $82, topshop.com

2. Chelsea28 Off the Shoulder Midi Dress, $189, nordstrom.com

3. Velvet Dress, $20, zara.com

4. Satin Dress, $35, hm.com

5. Bow Cut-Out Detail Dress, $90, mango.com

6. Lace Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $130, loft.com

7. Plus Elizabeth Double Layer Midi Dress, $29, boohoo.com

8. Janvry Dress, $135, aritzia.com

9. Heritage Velvet Dot Midi Dress, $130, bananarepublic.ca

10. Drapey Spaghetti-Strap Dress, $194, jcrew.com

11. Violeta by Mango Sequins Off-Shoulder Dress, $230, mango.com

12. Mixed Media Dress, $60, marshalls.ca Next

