Everything We Know About Drake’s OVO Women’s Holiday Collection

Despite Drake’s pledge to take *at least* a six-month hiatus from the rap game, our Scorpio from the north is the gift that keeps on giving. Between macking on Bella Hadid, scoring a gig with Netflix, finishing up the Australian leg of his Boy Meets World tour AND saving hunnies from unsolicited male groping, Toronto’s very own has managed to launch an OVO women’s holiday collection for all his potential Birkin bag-donning ladies.

Whether it’s destiny or a thoughtfully-executed business plan, we are HERE. FOR. IT. And tbh, ya girl A.K.A. his number one bi-otch—who maybe sips from a mug with his face on the daily—has been waiting on this collection ever since Drizzy gave us the panty-dropper, “Sweat pants, hair tied, chillin’ with no make-up on, that’s when you’re the prettiest, I hope that you don’t take it wrong.”

In keeping with his OVO men’s collection and personal aesthetic, the 6ix god has bestowed upon his disciples a variety of athleisure swag including tracksuits, polos, fleece hoodie and pants, all embossed with OVO’s signature owl and modeled by fierce bae, Bernice Burgos. The OVO women’s holiday collection launches in store and online November 17, so be sure to shop the line and you can thank his fine a** later.

