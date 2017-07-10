20+ Bright and Boldly Dressed Babes at Dreams Festival 2017

Blue lipstick, bedazzled headgear and mesh everything. Digital Dreams 2017 (a.k.a. Bug Light Dreams festival) brought an array of colourful, playful fashion to Toronto this weekend—and FLARE was there to capture it all. Scroll through for our fave looks from this year’s festival-goers.

1 of 21 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Mauricio Calero)

Related:

38 Pics of Colourful Street Style from Pride Toronto 2017

The Most Drool-Worthy Shoes from Fashion Month Street Stylers

Music Festival Essentials: 17 Items You *Actually* Need to Pack