20+ Bright and Boldly Dressed Babes at Dreams Festival 2017
The Bud Light Dreams electronic music festival always brings out the most eye-catching outfits—and this year was no exception. Scroll through for all the standout looks from this year’s weekend-long event
Blue lipstick, bedazzled headgear and mesh everything. Digital Dreams 2017 (a.k.a. Bug Light Dreams festival) brought an array of colourful, playful fashion to Toronto this weekend—and FLARE was there to capture it all. Scroll through for our fave looks from this year’s festival-goers.