50 Date Night Mini Dresses to Make You Feel Like the Catch You Are

Date night might mean five-star dining with a potential new love interest, or simply breaking the standard Netflix and sweatpants routine with your S/O to reconnect over drinks. Nonetheless, a hot date is always a good excuse to get dressed up and hit the town looking like your best self.

The best part about date night? The prep. And the long cherished pre-date routine of primping and pampering yourself wouldn’t be complete without the perfect date night mini dress, no?

The battle between woman and her closet is one we all know too well—the sudden realization that nothing you own could possibly work and how could you not have realized this sooner? Before you toss half the closet on the floor in frustration of the time-old question, “What am I going to wear?” scroll through our picks for date night-approved mini dresses that will have you feeling like the catch you are.

Whether you end up sitting ladylike on a picnic blanket to catch an outdoor film in the park or out on a patio bathed in the glow of twinkle lights and red sangria, we’ve got the LBD, babydoll or chic floral number for any occasion.

We’ve taken the searching (and valuable preening time) out of the equation and rounded up 50 (!!) mini dresses that will have you flaunting a little leg and a whole lot of lewk. Shop below for our fave above-the-knee options and happy dating!

