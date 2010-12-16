Daily Muse: Keira Knightley in a full skirt

Today’s lust-worthy look and how to get it 

  1

Photo Courtesy of Zara

Photo By Getty Images

Actress Keira Knightley looked ladylike and lovely in fall’s hottest silhouette, a calf-skimming voluminous skirt. A change from the standard short and flirty mini, the retro-inspired frock feels modern and new. We love how the British beauty kept her look simple and let the ‘50s-esque skirt really stand out.

FLARE pick: Zara long flared skirt, $69

One comment on "Daily Muse: Keira Knightley in a full skirt

