15 Two-Piece Sets That Prove Matching Workout Wear Is Twice as Nice

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Matching sets for every day have become a no-brainer. You just throw on a two-piece outfit situ (like the chic blazer and trouser combos we saw all over Milan spring/summer ’18 fashion week) and instantly look more polished with minimal effort—and now we’re applying the same logic to workout wear.
And since we’re all spending way more time wearing gym gear to Soul Cycle, brunch and beyond, it makes sense to start thinking about coordinating out outfits from head to toe, no? You don’t have to be into flashy or out-there designs to get the look either. Brands like Outdoor Voices and Alo are doing the hard work for you, designing cool two-piece athleisure ensembles you can easily wear all day—just toss on a cute jacket or hoody and you’re golden.
As if you needed any more convincing, we’ve rounded up 15 of our fave matching sets for you to start shopping right now.